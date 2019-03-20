PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Incredible country home hits the market in Waterford

This beautiful four-bedroom country lodge home has hit the market in Waterford for €430,000.

Located at Pouldrew Bridge, Kilmeadan, Digway House captures all the style of its 1970s architectural design and charming country style, complete with red brick and stone fireplaces.

Digway House is approached via a beautiful tree-lined driveway leading to magnificent completely private enclosed garden with mature shrubs, plants and mature trees. The private patio south facing garden features far reaching views across open countryside, ideal for al fresco dining.

All principle rooms in the house are bright with oodles of light, most with views over the formal gardens and beyond. The front door opens into an entrance hall with beautiful solid flooring. To the right, there is a relaxation area leading through to the large open plan bespoke German designed kitchen and dining area, with a wood-burning stove.

The kitchen leads through to the utility room with laundry facilities. The living room is a fabulous space with an impressive fireplace, complemented by the mezzanine feature and again the most amazing views from every angle.

The ground floor accommodation includes a downstairs WC, cloakroom, a library/office, another integral part of this fine property. The master bedroom has ample storage with built in wardrobes and en-suite bathroom. The second and third double bedrooms also boast ensuite facilities. There is a further double bedroom which also has leading access to the main bathroom.

The spacious upstairs landing is complemented by the viewing area accessed by sliding doors.

The garage with two floors provides ground floor parking for a car and gardening equipment or indeed a workshop area. The upper level would be an ideal space for a gym or games room.

You can see more of this stunning property here.