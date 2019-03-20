Tender process underway for second cath lab in Waterford

Waterford Minister of State John Halligan TD has confirmed that the tender process to appoint a design team for the delivery of a second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford is now underway.

In an update to media, Minister Halligan welcomed the news that the process had been fast-tracked by the HSE:

“Following a meeting with local Oireachtas members last month, the HSE agreed to prioritise the preparation of documents to go out to tender for each discipline of the design team - architect, building services, civil and structural, quantity surveying and project supervisor design process.

“I’ve been in regular contact with South/South West Hospital Group management since then and can now confirm that the tender documents have been issued. This is very welcome news as these documents can take up to eight weeks to prepare and were instead completed by the HSE’s Estates Department in just two weeks."

“The tenders are due to be returned by April 9, after which they will be evaluated. An ‘alcatel’ mandatory standstill period of two weeks will then be required prior to awarding the design team contracts. Hence I would anticipate that a design team for the project will be in place by the start of May" Minister Halligan added.

“In the interim, I will continue to work with hospital group management as the process progresses to explore further ways that the delivery of a second cath lab at UHW can be expedited.”