Horse Racing Ireland launch student summer internships

Horse Racing Ireland has launched its student summer internship programme, open to all third level students.

There are a number of paid placements available, commencing in June and running until the end of August.

Students will benefit from mentoring by experienced professionals while developing their practical skills and gaining valuable experience in all aspects of the racing industry including marketing, finance, IT and racing administration.

Further details and application forms are available on Horse Racing Ireland's website. Closing date for applications is April 5.