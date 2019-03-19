Gardaí make significant number of arrests in Waterford city

Gardaí made 16 arrest during a 24-hour period on St. Patrick's Day in Waterford.

Four people were arrested for a public order incident in the city and two persons were arrested for drunk driving.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses after a woman was set upon by two men in the Poleberry area at approximately 7.20pm. She was uninjured in the incident. Any with information can contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.