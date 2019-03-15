Murder trial 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'

A Central Criminal Court judge has told the Patrick Quirke jury not to speak to people about the trial which, she said, is "being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point."

Justice Eileen Creedon told the six men and six women on Friday morning that they will not hear any evidence today and are not required again until next Wednesday. She added that she is "very conscious" of the level of media coverage the trial has attracted and the pressure that brings. She reminded the jurors that they decide the case based only on what they hear in court, adding: "It's being discussed by just about everyone in the country but don't talk to anybody about the evidence."

The trial will continue next week.

Mr Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan. Mr Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary, 22 months later in April 2013.

The prosecution claims Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52).