St Patrick's Day: National Lottery announces one million euro 'crock of gold' prize special

This St. Patrick’s weekend is extra special for lotto players across the country with an additional €1 million guaranteed to be won with Saturday’s Lotto Plus raffle draw.

Every Lotto Plus raffle winner will have the luck of the Irish on their side as they share in this additional €1 million “crock of gold”.

A National Lottery spokesperson says that the extra prize pot of €1 million, which is the second such Lotto Plus €1 million raffle event, is a result of the enhanced Lotto Plus game launched last September.

“An additional €1,000,000 will be up for grabs in Saturday’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw, which will be shared evenly by all Lotto Plus raffle winners. Normally Lotto Plus raffle winners get €500, but this Saturday we expect each winner to receive between €8,000 and €12,500 extra, depending on the number of winners. What a way to start off the St. Patrick’s celebrations!”

In the 56 draws since the Lotto and Lotto Plus game changes were launched more than six months ago, almost five million prizes have been paid to players, totalling just under €75 million.

In that period, there have been: