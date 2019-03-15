Guests for tonight's RTÉ Late Late Show revealed

Legendary singer and songwriter Rod Stewart, Bataclan survivors Katie Healy and David Nolan and cervical cancer campaigner Laura Brennan lead the line-up for this Friday’s Late Late Show.

In an emotional interview with host Ryan Tubridy, Rod Stewart reflects on family, fame and fortune and discusses why Irish ballad Grace means so much to him.

In November 2015, Katie Healy and David Nolan survived a terror attack at the Bataclan theatre in Paris which claimed the lives of 90 people. A month later David proposed, and the couple went on to welcome a beautiful daughter in to their lives in 2016. Last December, they received news that no parent wants to hear, and the couple join Ryan to discuss their daughter’s life changing diagnosis. We’ll also meet Keeva Delaney, the girl who has written a book to raise funds for Cliona’s Foundation, a charity providing much needed funding to parents of children with life limiting conditions.

Earlier this week the HSE confirmed that the uptake of the HPV vaccine has reached 70%, and cervical cancer campaigner Laura Brennan has been front and centre to advocate for the vaccine. We talk to Laura about what the rise in uptake means to her, and we hear about the impact that the campaign has had on teenage girls.

He brought us Irish Mammies, and now author Colm O'Regan is back with a new book: Ann Devine, Ready For Her Close-Up. Colm joins Ryan to discuss what makes the Irish Mammy such a treasured part of our national identity, and why he’s decided to make one the centre point for his first outing as a novelist.

Ryan will also be taking a look back at some of Ireland’s most iconic ads, and catching up with actor Joe McKinney 25 years on from dancing in that Guinness ad.

Music will be from James Morrison and we’ll have a performance by Rhythm of the Dance.

