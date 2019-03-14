Waterford school to undergo major expansion

A Waterford school is set to undergo a major expansion.

An estimated €16 million will be invested in developing Newtown Secondary School.

The planning permission application has been lodged, with funding for the project already in place and approved by the Department of Education.

The development will allow the school accommodate 600 students, and will feature modernised classrooms, a new sports hall and a special needs unit.

Construction could begin within a year if planning is passed, with completion time set for September 2022.