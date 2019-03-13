Waterford footballers make O’Connor Cup All-Stars and Rising Stars list

THE Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup All-Stars and Rising Stars have been announced following a mammoth weekend of action at DIT Broombridge, DIT Grangegorman and Abbotstown, where seven winners were confirmed in the GFP Higher Education Championship Finals.

The teams were announced via the Ladies HEC Social Media channels on Tuesday evening and GFP O’Connor Cup Champions University of Limerick (UL) were the big winners, with eight players included on the HEC All Star team.

Defenders Caoimhe McGrath (Waterford), Shauna Kelly and Louise Ward all pick up HEC All Star awards, with Fiona McHale named at midfield.

UL, managed by DJ Collins, have nailed down four of the six forward positions, including the entire inside line, with Shauna Howley, Hannah O’Donoghue, captain Eimear Scally and Róisín Howard all included.

Runners-up UCD have four players on the team – goalkeeper Linda Bruggener, Kate McGrath (Waterford), Niamh Collins and Áine McDonagh, while Giles Cup winners Ulster University Jordanstown and Lynch Cup Champions TU Dublin (DIT) are also honoured.

Claragh Connor and ace forward Aimee Mackin make the cut from UUJ, while competition hosts TU Dublin have Niamh McEvoy on the final XV.

In total, there are four survivors from the 2018 selection, namely Fiona McHale, Shauna Howley, Aimee Mackin and Eimear Scally.

The GFP Rising Stars selection recognises the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth and sixth tier competitions.

GMIT, the Donaghy Cup winners, lead the way with four players on this team, while there are three players each for Moynihan Cup winners Dundalk IT, Moynihan Cup runners-up Letterkenny IT and Lagan Cup winners Ulster University Magee.

Marino Institute of Education, the beaten Donaghy Cup finalists, have two players on the list.

GFP O’Connor Cup All Stars

1. Linda Bruggener (UCD) – Kerry

2. Kate McGrath (UCD) – Waterford

3. Caoimhe McGrath (UL) – Waterford

4. Claragh Connor (UUJ) – Derry

5. Shauna Kelly (UL) – Cork

6. Louise Ward (UL) – Galway

7. Niamh Collins (UCD) – Dublin

8. Niamh McEvoy (TU Dublin) – Dublin

9. Fiona McHale (UL) – Mayo

10. Shauna Howley (UL) – Mayo

11. Aimee Mackin (UUJ) – Armagh

12. Áine McDonagh (UCD) – Galway

13. Hannah O’Donoghue (UL) – Kerry

14. Eimear Scally (UL) – Cork

15. Róisín Howard (UL) – Tipperary

GFP Rising Stars 2019

1. Aoife McColgan (Letterkenny IT) – Donegal

2. Aisling Nee (Letterkenny IT) - Donegal

3. Caoimhe Magee (UU Magee) – Tyrone

4. Ailish Noonan (Dundalk IT) – Longford

5. Colleen McKenna (Dundalk IT) –Armagh

6. Kate Fitzgibbon (Marino Institute of Education) - Dublin

7. Shauna Hynes (GMIT) – Galway

8. Neasa Byrd (Marino Institute of Education) – Cavan

9. Amy Wharton (GMIT) - Cavan

10. Emma McMahon (Letterkenny IT) – Clare

11. Danielle McManus (UU Magee) - Fermanagh

12. Stacey Grimes (Dundalk IT) – Meath

13. Andrea Trill (GMIT) – Galway

14. Bronagh O’Rourke (GMIT) - Leitrim

15. Niamh Murray (UU Magee) – Armagh