Footage of Waterford will be seen by two million Americans

Tourism Ireland in the United States has joined forces with Verizon Media in a new initiative to promote Ireland.

Verizon Media owns big brands like HuffPost, AOL and In the Know, as well as other well-known media names.

A team from Verizon Media has been filming in Ardmore, County Waterford, capturing footage at the Cliff House Hotel to create a new video all about unique Irish accommodation – part of a suite of three videos about Ireland.

The videos will go live next month on popular digital platforms, including HuffPost, AOL.com and In the Know and will be seen by two million potential American visitors.

“Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America as a market, which offers a strong return on investment in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure. In 2019, Tourism Ireland aims to surpass the record-breaking performance of 2018 and to grow revenue from North American visitors by +8% to €1.99 billion, generated by 2.17 million visitors," said Tourism Ireland’s head of North America and Australia Alison Metcalfe.