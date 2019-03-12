Exciting St Patrick's weekend at Waterford's Lismore Castle Gardens and Gallery

WATERFORD'S Lismore Castle Gardens and Gallery will open from March 15 to October 13.

It will be open Monday to Sunday from 10.30am to 5.30pm (last entry 4.30pm).

There will be two exhibitions on display this weekend at Lismore Castle Arts and St Carthage Hall. "Artifice is one of the highlights of our education programme each year and we are delighted to work with seven secondary schools from the region," a spokesperson says.

The exhibition will be launched by journalist Michelle Heffernan on Thursday at 6pm.

Every spring, Lismore Castle Arts runs A Space for Lismore, which seeks to invite an artist to work with the local community in Lismore. Focusing on the concept of ‘contemporary landscape interpretations’, Carol Anne Connolly and local residents have created a series of digital motifs. The final works will be exhibited at St Carthage Hall, Lismore.

