Waterford UPMC Whitfield appoint 'delighted' Nuala Walsh as director of human resources

WATERFORD'S UPMC Whitfield, the largest private hospital in the South East, has appointed Nuala Walsh as director of human resources, as it continues to expand as a regional centre of medical excellence.

UPMC Whitfield has been strategically recruiting to strengthen and broaden its existing workforce with 45 new staff members coming onboard over the past nine months, bringing the total number of staff to 305 across the UPMC Whitfield campus.

Nuala has 27 years of senior management experience across local Waterford-based SMEs and multinational organisations. She was a key member of the UPMC Whitfield team that secured its first Hospital Accreditation, implementing several measures to continuously improve and assess its level of performance.

A member of UPMC Whitfield’s senior management team since 2011, Nuala is a qualified HR, business and executive coach. She has also studied extensively with the Irish Payroll Association, ensuring expert organisational compensation and benefits knowledge.

“I have always had a passion for recruitment and staff development, and I am delighted to take on this new role with UPMC Whitfield as we continue to identify and develop a dedicated and talented team of consultants, nursing and support staff," she says.

CEO at UPMC Whitfield David Beirne adds: “We are delighted to appoint Nuala Walsh as director of human resources. She is a tremendous asset to the team here in UPMC Whitfield, and her extensive experience will be vital in her new role.

"We are continuously recruiting and bringing new team members on board, and Nuala is ideally suited to this position as we continue to build and improve the services we offer patients in the South East.”