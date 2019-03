A light aircraft crashed in Waterford on Monday.

The accident happened before midday on the approach to Waterford Airport.

It is reported that a trainee pilot noticed a problem with the aircraft after take-off, clipping a branch as he tried to land. The plane flipped, but the pilot was uninjured.

The scene has been preserved ahead of the arrival of the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

