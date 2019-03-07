Gardaí appeal to motorists as road deaths spike in early months of 2019

Gardaí have made an appeal to drivers to slow down and act more responsibly on the roads.

The call comes as it emerged 34 people have already died on Irish roads in 2019, nine more than the same period last year. Instances of drink-driving, speeding and occupants not wearing seatbelts are all on the up.

"This upward trend must be addressed immediately and An Garda Síochána appeal to every road user to re-double their efforts and to use the road as safely as they possibly can," a statement read.

Of the 34 people who have lost their lives in fatal road traffic collisions, 25 have either been a driver or passenger.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said today: "This increase in road deaths is significant and affects all parts of the country. Every fatality has a devastating impact on family, friends and their local community. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer. Think road safety every journey, and do everything you can to make the roads safer for all road users.”

Every fatal road traffic collision is fully investigated by highly trained Forensic Collision Investigators as to causation. Analysis from 2018 reveals that nearly 1 in 3 of vehicular fatalities had no safety belt on at the time of the collision. Early investigations indicate this trend is continuing into 2019. Other factors such as excessive or inappropriate speed, weather or road conditions, and intoxicated driving are also significant factors in fatal road traffic collisions.

Chief Superintendent Cleary continued: "Initial information from fatal collisions in 2019 reveal that excessive or inappropriate speeding, intoxicated driving and lack of safety belts appear time and time again. In 2018, up to 1 in 3 of the people who died were not wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision. Safety belts are proven lifesavers and must be worn every journey, every time.”

There has been an increase in detections in some very important categories such as intoxicated driving, non-use of safety belts and mobile phone use.

"An Garda Síochána, the RSA and all partner stakeholders work hard to make the roads safe, however, we need and appeal today for the support and help of all road users. Whilst the vast majority are complaint and should be commended, many are not. This non-compliance creates risk on the road to all road users. Mistakes on the road cause collisions, preventing mistakes prevents collisions. Please note this significant increase in road deaths and Think and be safe every journey."