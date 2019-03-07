'Damning' report into Waterford mental health facility needs to be acted upon - TD

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin TD for Waterford, said today that the Mental Health Commission Report into the inpatient mental health facility at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) is "damning and needs to be acted upon."

"It is disgraceful that the inpatient mental health facility at UHW was given a high-risk rating by the Mental Health Commission for its standards of privacy, premises, staffing and registration, and where the admission of children was concerned," Deputy Cullinane said.

"The Commission found that the facility was critically non-compliant with regulations relating to the maintenance of records and the use of seclusion."

"Some of the issues are capacity supports."

"Following the closure of St. Senan’s psychiatric hospital in Wexford, patients in the Wexford area were being transferred to Waterford – even though there was no expansion of facilities at UHW," Cullinane explained.

"This is a damning report and needs to be acted upon, as this is not the first time such concerns have been raised."

"I will be raising this matter with the Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister of State Jim Daly in the Dáil at the earliest opportunity," he concluded.