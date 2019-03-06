Dungarvan Aldi staff present cheque to local charity

Aldi has announced that Dungarvan Care of the Aged is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Dungarvan store staff have awarded the charity a €500 grant in recognition of its tremendous work within the local community and to help support its vital services.

The €500 grant was presented to Monica Walsh from Dungarvan Care of the Aged.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities have been supported by the programme to date with over €200,000 donated by Aldi.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “We are delighted our Dungarvan store employees have chosen to support Dungarvan Care of the Aged. The care services it provides for older people in the community are essential.”

“Supporting the local communities our stores serve is something that we truly believe in. Through our Community Grants programme and partnerships with both FoodCloud and youth organisation Foróige, we have been able to directly help many of the worthwhile charities and organisations making a huge difference to Waterford.”

Operating five stores in the county, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its Waterford stores have donated over 86,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015 it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi.

Each of Aldi’s 137 Irish stores and two regional distribution centres has been allocated an individual annual bursary fund and a “charity champion” assigned to coordinate the programme.