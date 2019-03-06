Waterford Hospital to get new end-of-life care co-ordinator

University Hospital Waterford has been named as one of six hospitals set to receive the services of a new end-of-life care coordinator.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall has welcomed the HSE's announcement of an additional six coordinators in hospitals for ‘end-of-life’ care including Waterford.

The HSE said it will also fund training for 90 staff as ‘Final Journey’ facilitators. The ‘Final Journeys’ training programme is a major part of the Hospice Friendly Hospitals initiative which supports staff to deliver good end-of-life care.

An Ombudsman report into end-of-life care, ‘A Good Death’, described some of the issues raised in complaints the Ombudsman received, and the impact on dying patients and their loved ones. A ‘Progress Report’ published in 2018 highlights improvements in the provision of care as well as some areas that need further attention.

The six new posts combined with the existing seven end-of-life coordinators means that every hospital group and all large teaching hospitals in Ireland will have a member of staff dedicated to the continuous improvement in end-of-life care.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall said: “It is important that hospital staff have the resources and supports necessary to allow patients who die in hospital to do so with dignity and respect. The provision of additional end-of-life co-ordinators and training is a positive step. It builds on the work already being done by the HSE and the Irish Hospice Foundation’s Hospice Friendly Hospitals programme.”

As well as Tullamore, the following hospitals will also receive a new end-of-life care coordinator:

Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital

Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore

University College Hospital, Galway

Beaumont Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda

St. Vincent’s University Hospital