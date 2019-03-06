Waterford's Oasis House Women’s Refuge celebrates 30 years of service

Waterford’s Oasis House Women’s Refuge is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having first opened its doors in February 1989.

More than 80 people attended Oasis House Women’s Refuge recent anniversary celebrations in St. Paul’s Community Hall, Lisduggan. Following morning mass, locals enjoyed refreshments from Charly’s Cheesecakes and music by Knotted Cords. Oasis’ childcare staff kept children in attendance entertained with face painting, arts and crafts, and storytelling.

Oasis House provides services for women/women with children experiencing domestic violence and/or homelessness across Waterford. As well as crisis emergency accommodation, it offers a 24 hour helpline, a one to one drop in support and information service, a court accompaniment service, TLC Kidz (a therapeutic children’s group programme), and most recently a new outreach service.

Oasis House manager Claire Coughlan thanks the public for their support over the last 30 years, highlighting that every donation is a “significant contribution”. She tells Waterford Live: “Throughout the past 30 years we have received support of all types from the community. People think of us on different occasions such as Christmas and Easter, often donating new toys or Easter eggs, making these occasions more manageable and enjoyable for the women and children who use our service.

“Often in a crisis, a family may have to leave quickly and present with no belongings. Donations of food, toiletries, pyjamas and vouchers ensure that they are not without such basics if this happens.

“Local people have been so thoughtful over the years. Even in times of their own financial constraint, they have still remembered our service in some small way. Companies and factories in Waterford have also donated to us and fundraised for the service, all of which the people who avail of our services benefit directly from in various ways.”