Met Éireann issues another weather warning covering Waterford today

Waterford has been included in a status yellow rainfall warning from Met Éireann.

The warning for heavy downpours covers all of Munster and Leinster and is valid from 3pm on Tuesday, March 5 until 6am on Wednesday, March 6.

Met Éireann warns: "A spell of heavy rain will move up from the south Tuesday afternoon, giving 25 to 35 mm of rain. The larger totals are likely to be over southern and eastern counties."

The warning follows a period of unsettled weather over the weekend with snow falling across the country and an expectation that further downpours and stormy conditions are on the way for next weekend.

Scattered showers, possibly heavy, are expected to track across the country on Friday night, March 8 with "fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds and the potential for gales on Atlantic coasts expected."

"There will be a windy start next Saturday (March 9) in strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on exposed coasts, but the winds will gradually abate through the day."

Met Éireann says unsettled, wet and windy weather will continue into next week with a risk of wintry precipitation at times also.