'Wonderful place to work and visit': Waterford woman celebrates 40 years of service at The Book Centre

A local woman is celebrating 40 years of service at The Book Centre in Waterford city.

Mary Foskin is a well-known and popular member of The Book Centre team. Her first assignment at The Book Centre was a stocktake on February 28, 1979.

“Congratulations Mary and thank you for helping to make The Book Centre a wonderful place to work. For the countless customers you have provided excellent service to over the years, you have ensured that The Book Centre is always a wonderful place to visit,” a spokesperson for the The Book Centre said.