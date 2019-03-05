Waterford TD lends support to pay campaign for school secretaries

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has pledged his full support for the Support our Secretaries campaign organised by Fórsa.

Deputy Cullinane said the current "outdated system" of how school secretaries are employed and paid is "archaic, unfair and unjust."

Deputy Cullinane was speaking at a packed meeting in the Teachers Centre in Waterford City organised the Trade Union Fórsa.

Speaking at the meeting Deputy Cullinane said: “The current system of how school secretaries are employed and paid is outdated, unfair and unjust. Many school secretaries work for as little as €12,000 per year. Only 10% are paid by the Department directly with the remainder paid through an ancillary grant."

“This two-tier system means that some secretaries are paid €44,000 a year while others are paid as little as €12,000. This is deeply unfair and unjust."

“The campaign seeks to ensure that all school secretaries are employed directly by the Department, enjoy full pension entitlements as public sector workers and equity in pay achieved through linking school secretary pay to the appropriate public sector pay grade," the Waterford deputy added.

“Sinn Féin fully supports this campaign. Our Education Spokesperson Kathleen Funchion TD has supported Fórsa and school secretaries coming before the Oireachtas Education committee to have their legitimate case heard. This issue is one of equality of pay and needs to be urgently addressed."