WATCH: Man's impromptu piano performance wows Waterford train commuters

Waterford commuters were treated to an impromptu piano performance by a talented passenger while waiting for a train on Monday, March 4. 

The beautiful performance was captured by a Twitter user who expressed her delight, describing it as "simple and beautiful."

"This just made my day and the passengers' day more beautiful," she added. She also thanked Irish Rail for installing pianos at almost every station in the country, promoting performances just like this one.

Scroll back up to take a listen. 