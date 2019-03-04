Waterford road to close for more than a month for works

Waterford City and County Council has announced the closure of the L3022 for more than a month.

The road at Briska, Lemybrien will be closed from March 4 to April 12 to facilitate water mains rehabilitation works.

A diversion route will be in place via the L3021 Briska Church road and L3019 Mahon Falls road.

Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.