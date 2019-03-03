Five arrested during South East drugs raid

A total of nine people, including five in the South East, have been arrested in a crackdowns on an organised crime group.

On Saturday, March 2, as part of an intelligence led operation targeting an organised crime group involved in the supply of controlled drugs, Gardaí from the South Eastern Region and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau carried out a number of searches in the Dublin and Wexford.

During the operation a cannabis cultivation unit was discovered when Gardaí searched a commercial premises in the north inner city area of Dublin.

In excess of 800 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, with an estimated value of €640,000 (analysis pending), were seized. Four people were arrested at the scene.

Searches were also carried out at locations in Co Wexford where five further arrests were made as part of the investigation.

A total of nine people are currently detained at Garda Stations in Dublin and Wexford by investigating Gardaí.

Those arrested include six Portuguese nationals (all male), one UK national (male), and man and woman from Ireland. They range in age from 17 to 45 years.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.