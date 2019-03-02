Met Eireann issues weather warning as Storm Freya approaches

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning as Storm Freya approaches.

The Wind Warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo. South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65 km/h at times, with gusts between 90 and 100km/h. Winds will be strongest along coasts.

The warning comes into effect at 8am on Saturday morning and is in place until 3am on Sunday.

The Met Eireann weather forecast for today is for a wet and windy day. It will start out dry for many but rain along the west coast will be carried eastwards on a strengthening southerly wind. The rain will turn heavy at times as it moves over the country and the strong southerly winds will continue. In the afternoon the wind will veer westerly and the rain will clear with sunshine and showers to follow. Temperatures in the afternoon will be between 10 and 12 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry with some mist and fog patches likely to form under clear skies. Temperatures will fall to between 3 and 5 degrees and the strong westerly wind will ease to moderate to fresh by morning.

The weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann says it will be colder with temperatures generally ranging between 6 and 8 degrees, along the south coast however, temperatures will be a little higher, more typically up to 11 degrees. Rain will develop along southern coasts then push northwards, and become widespread. The rain will be heavy at times and there's a risk of it turning wintry, particularly over the hills and mountains. Winds will be light southerly in the morning then become fresh from a variable direction later as the centre of Storm Freya tracks eastwards over Munster. The strong winds from Storm Freya will be off the south coast of the country.