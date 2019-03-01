'Hurdles remain' despite Waterford cath lab funding allocation - TD

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin TD for Waterford, has welcomed the allocation of funding to allow the appointment of a design team for the second cath lab in Waterford, but said, "a close eye needs to be kept on this project to ensure no further delays."

Deputy Cullinane said the appointment process "must commence immediately" and a team appointed as quickly as possible. He added that additional funding is "contingent on progressing to the process to the next stage."

Speaking today Deputy Cullinane said: "Last Monday I was shocked to discover that the design team for the second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford had not yet been appointed. I raised this with the Minister’s office and with an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and I am pleased to say that funding has now been allocated."

"The news today that the second cath lab is now in the HSE's capital plan for 2019 is also welcome."

"It must be noted that as of yet only monies for the design team have been released - amounting to €150k - with the release of further monies promised when the team finishes its work."

"All of this is positive but we have to be cognizant of the fact that there were are voices within the HSE who have been against this project since day one and we need to be vigilant to ensure that there is no more foot-dragging on this essential and necessary project for Waterford and the South East," Cullinane added.

"We need to ensure that the second cath lab moves to stage II - that is, actual construction - as quickly as possible."

"We have had too many delays over the years, this needs to happen."

"I will continue to work with my Oireachtas colleagues, with the Department of Health and with the activists in Waterford to ensure this project is realised as an utmost priority," he concluded.