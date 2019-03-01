Waterford IT to host 'Women in Technology' event

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is hosting the second Women in Technology event to showcase and promote careers in technology to girls at second level. The event takes place at the WIT Arena at 9.30am on Thursday, March 7.

Over 1,000 second-level students have signed up for the event.

The percentage of female students in technology-related degree programmes is still very low and WIT is for the second year bringing together female role models to speak to the students about their interest in technology and the path that they have taken to their current jobs.

Ireland’s fastest woman, sprinter Phil Healy, will be among the speakers. Phil is currently doing an MSc in Computing at WIT.

The aim of the event is to help second level female students to see the full spectrum of jobs that are available and to understand that these options are as relevant and achievable for girls as they are for boys.

It is also hoped the event will encourage these students to choose relevant subjects for their senior cycle exams, such as physics, technical graphics, higher level and applied mathematics, construction studies, engineering and technology.

As well as a series of talks, there will be stands available for companies to showcase their opportunities, and to represent female excellence and worthwhile contributions to the workplace in an interesting and evolving industry.

Female second level and third level students and their teachers have been invited to attend. While the students in attendance will be female only, WIT welcomes all representation from companies interested in participating, regardless of gender.

Find out more at www.wit.ie/womenintechnology