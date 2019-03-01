Major restaurant chain part of development on Waterford site

A popular national restaurant brand is reported to have agreed a deal to occupy a unit at a new development on a site in Waterford that has been derelict for over 10 years.

The former Esso site on the Tramore road is set for a revamp with GMC Auctioneers in the city revealing that the unnamed restaurant chain committing to one of the two units available. The second unit is available to let.

"Currently under construction, this development is very welcome news for Waterford as the subject site has been left idle for 10 years or more. The operator of the restaurant sees Waterford as a city that’s on the up and has so much to offer and this location is perfect for their model," Gearoid Mac Carthaigh of GMC Auctioneers told Waterford Live.

"The development is being done in two phases with phase one due for completion in the next two months. The second phase is currently at design stage," he explained.

"We are delighted to be able to have agreed a deal with the brand before the building had even started. We have a fabulous unit still available adjacent to the restaurant suitable for a variety of uses," Gearoid said.

"The commercial property market is very strong in Waterford at the moment and we are glad to state we are in advanced negotiations with a number of strong tenants for other sites in Waterford at present from retail and service industry," he concluded.