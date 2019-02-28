Waterford training centre to appear on RTÉ's Nationwide series

The team at Waterford Training Centre, which is part of WWETB, is set to feature on RTE Nationwide on Wednesday, March 6.

The Classic Car Restoration course was launched in 2016 and it is the only course of its kind in the entire country. RTE Nationwide visited the centre to speak with the course instructors on why the course has been so successful and discuss the full and part-time Classic Car Restoration courses offered at the Waterford Training Centre.

RTE visited the Centre during a showcase of the Classic Car Restoration course, which also included a public showcase of some of the finest classic and vintage cars around.

The showcase was a celebration of the works completed by the course participants who have taken part in either the Classic Car Restoration day or evening course.

During their visit to the Centre, RTE met and interviewed course participants along with the Area Training Manager, John Cassidy and the course Instructor Pat Bolger.

Commenting on the course and upcoming broadcast Shay Cummins, Unit Manager, at Waterford Training Centre said, “We were delighted to welcome RTE to film in our Training Centre to highlight this course; to date over 50 learners have taken part and gained qualifications in the area of Classic Car Restoration."

"We have course participants who have come from Dublin and Cork as well as from across the southeast region to attend this certified course. The course is run on a continuous basis and we look forward to seeing the details of the course showcased nationally on RTE.”



The Waterford Centre will feature on Nationwide on RTE 1 at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 6.

For further details on the Classic Car Restoration, course see www.wwetbtraining.ie or follow the centre on Facebook.