Waterford Coast Guard rescues man from fishing boat

The Waterford based Rescue 117 helicopter has performed a rescue operation over 200km off the South East coast.

The Irish Coast Guard crew took off from Waterford on Monday to carry out the operation involving an injured man on a Norwegian fishing boat.

The Coast Guard requested the vessel travel into the Irish Search and Rescue Region in order to allow the rescue.

The injured man was taken from the vessel and transferred to Kerry Airport where he was passed into the case of the HSE.