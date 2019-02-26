Gardaí seek public's help to find man missing from South East

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Patrick (PJ) Fanning who is missing from Enniscorthy since February 23.

PJ's last known whereabouts were in the Ferrycarrig area.

PJ is described as being 6ft, of average build and with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen PJ or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.