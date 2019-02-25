Waterford parents issued with warning over disturbing Momo challenge targeting kids

Gardaí have issued a warning to parents to be vigilant and to supervise their children's online activity as a new online craze encouraging children to self-harm has started to emerge in Ireland.

The 'Momo Challenge' started appearing on social media platforms and is mainly targeting children and vulnerable people.

Children are targeted through seemingly innocent games by a creepy female character with protruding eyes and demonic grin who encourages individuals to communicate with her via WhatsApp and other platforms.

Those who make contact with this character are then asked to perform dangerous tasks, including self-harm.

The PSNI has issued a warning against the challenge following reports of its appearance on YouTube.

“Our advice as always is to supervise the games your kids play and be extremely mindful of the videos they are watching on YouTube. Ensure that the devices they have access to are restricted to age-suitable content.”

Gardaí have also reminded children and parents to be safe online and to avoid contact with people they do not know in the real world.

In a statement, Gardaí asked parents to familiarise themselves with the disturbing image associated with the game and to supervise children or those who are vulnerable while online.

"There is a disturbing image of momo online that parents should make themselves familiar with. Please, please, please, always supervise your children or those that are vulnerable while online. As parents, it's all too easy sometimes to hand over a device to a child for that few minutes peace but there can be devastating consequences if they are left unsupervised," Gardaí said.