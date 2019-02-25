WaterfordLive.ie columnist shortlisted for NUTRAMINO Health and Fitness Award

A Waterford Live columnist has been nominated for a top award.

Peter O'Halloran has been shortlisted for the Health and Fitness Blog/Vlog/Writer of the Year Award at this year’s NUTRAMINO Health and Fitness Awards.

Bloggers, vloggers, gyms, personal trainers and active workplaces are set to be celebrated at the awards, which take place in the round room of the Mansion House on March 8.

Over 200 entries were received this year, demonstrating a remarkable boom within the Irish health and fitness sector.

A number of top health and fitness professionals and facilities have been shortlisted for this year’s event, including Waterford Live’s Peter. A Defence Forces sniper instructor, Peter runs his own business called PPT Fitness and Nutrition, while also writing a regular column for Waterford Live.

The unique event recognises the most talented, innovative health and fitness professionals, and celebrates community and engagement initiatives. Due to demand, the ceremony is divided up into three sections this year, including the programme and media awards, facility awards, and the people awards.

The ceremony aims to acknowledge exceptional accomplishments, inspire healthy Irish communities, and future health and fitness industry professionals.

Judges include Conn McCluskey (CEO of Ireland Active), Matt English (CEO of Special Olympics Ireland) and Brenda O’Donnell (Inclusive Sport and Fitness Coordinator at CARA).

A recent report from Irelandactive.ie shows that 500,000 people in Ireland are members of health and fitness clubs, equating to 10.5% of the total population.