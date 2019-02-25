South East punter lands Fairyhouse windfall

A South East native is toasting an astute horse racing flutter that landed them a four-figure sum following a stunning run of consecutive results.

The anonymous customer placed a €7 placepot in a BoyleSports shop in County Tipperary for the racing at Fairyhouse on Saturday, meaning they needed six horses to be placed in the first six races.

The first two selections Chavi Artist and Way Back Home won at 11/4 and 2/1 respectively, while 8/1 Chatham Street and 9/2 Cappucino Man placed in the next two races. When Rathvinden won the big race of the day at 4pm, the bet was left on the verge of landing.

However, they still needed 12/1 shot Graineyhill to place in the 4.35pm, but all nerves were cast aside when he won by eight lengths after a bit of chaos at the last fence spoiled the chances of others including the 2/5 favourite.

The placepot paid €855.10 and the €7 stake turned the winnings into a tasty totally of €5,985.70.