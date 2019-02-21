PICTURES: House for sale in Waterford is a thing of beauty

This stunning four-bed home is on the market at Lissaviron, Annestown, Tramore, Co. Waterford for just €365,000. The house is called 'An Diadan.'

The fabulous and unusual detached property is located just 5km from Waterford's Greenway, and comes to the market in excellent condition throughout having been fully renovated in 2017.

The interior is both bright and spacious accommodation, while the back garden is private, well manicured and offers stunning views of the Comeragh Mountains.

The property consists of four bedrooms, two en-suites and a rooftop terrace overlooking the countryside, Comeragh Mountains and landscaped gardens.

There is an open plan kitchen and dining area, living room, family bathroom and a covered patio offering indoor and outdoor living.

See more on this property here.