An Post deliveries in Waterford will be zero emission by 2020

An Post deliveries in Waterford will be zero emission by the end of 2020.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton announced the commitment in the Oireachtas on Wednesday, which is part of the company’s Post Eco Plan to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.

Under the ground-breaking Post Eco Plan, An Post will deliver zero emission postal deliveries in Dublin city centre by the end of the year; zero emission postal deliveries in Waterford, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick by the end of 2020; and 750 electric vehicles (delivery vans and cycles) to replace urban fleet by 2022, 200 of which will be on the streets this year.

A number of trials, including public charging points for electric vehicles outside post offices as well as installing solar panels on its buildings and sharing the financial benefits with local community-based environmental initiatives, will be delivered.

Eco-Driving training for all drivers to ensure best practise driving in all vehicles and for all road and weather conditions is also part of the commitment.

Altogether, initiatives being introduced in 2019 will save 1,000 tonnes of carbon annually.

“We must step up Ireland’s response to climate disruption. It is vital that every aspect of our society seek ways to reduce their carbon impact. The public service and our semi-state bodies must be the first to show that it takes policies for sustainability seriously, if we are to persuade the rest of society to make the step changes which we need to make,” Minister Bruton said.

“Today’s announcement shows that An Post is taking the lead and recognising the urgency of taking action in adapting to the changes that are needed. By placing sustainability at the core of their business strategy, they are leading by example.”