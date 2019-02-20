Waterford charity shop appeals to fans of Netflix series for donations

A Waterford charity shop is calling on the public to let their unwanted items spark joy for others.

Since her hit Netflix series launched in January, Marie Kondo has become a household name in Ireland.

Her goal is the increase the tranquillity in one’s space and amongst one’s things. Irish people are embracing her declutter mantra and are tackling bursting wardrobes, overflowing cupboards and sagging attics.

Myleene Klass dress on sale in Enable Ireland for €15, matched with a black handbag for €15 and Clarks shoes for €15

Enable Ireland’s charity shop on 36 Michael Street, Waterford city, is appealing to fans of the series to drop their unwanted items into their shop on Mary Street, where they will be sold to raise funds for Enable Ireland’s disability services. In particular, the charity loves to get donations of pre-loved quality men’s and women’s wear, handbags, shoes, accessories, and homeware.

“It’s wonderful to see charity shops benefiting from the Marie Kondo message. Whilst an outfit or an accessory might not spark joy in you anymore, it most likely will do for someone else. It’s a win/win situation – the giver gets to downsize, the charity profits and the buyer gets a perfect look at the fraction of the cost of the high street,” says stylist and fashion expert Barbara Stack.

Barbara recently put together three fabulous outfits from Enable Ireland shops for Ireland AM, demonstrating that high fashion is available at a fraction of the price in charity shops.

Enable Ireland’s 21 charity shops nationwide generate funds to support services for 7,500 children and adults with disabilities in Ireland and rely on public donations for stock. In north Tipperary, Enable Ireland provides specialist therapeutic assessment and intervention to children with complex disabilities and/or developmental delay in partnership with the HSE.

Diane Von Furstenberg silk dress (retails for €350) on sale in Enable Ireland for €45, matched with pink Hampton handbag (retails for €80) for €25 and Guess shoes (retails) for €25

They also provide family support and respite services to over 500 children with disabilities in the midwest. They have a purpose built children's respite facility, Teach Saoirse, which provides services to 40 children with a range of disabilities and recently opened a day service for adults in Nenagh.

The charity can take donations in multiple ways – through their nationwide chain of textile banks, in any TK Maxx store nationwide, directly into any Enable Ireland shop, through corporate, and community Bring Back Days and house collections. Visit Enable Ireland for further information.