Did someone in Waterford win the €175m Euromillions jackpot?

Mystery surrounds the location of the lucky shop that sold the winning Euromillions jackpot ticket for Tuesday's draw.

Someone in Ireland won the extraordinary €175m jackpot, making them the biggest lotto winner ever in Ireland and the ninth biggest Euromillions winner.

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 18, 19, 39. The lucky stars numbers were 7 and 9.

The national lottery have said they know where the ticket was sold but will not name the shop or county for a number of days.

The winning prize surpasses the previous Irish record of €115m won by Limerick woman Dolores McNamara back in 2005.

Lotto chiefs are now asking people to check their tickets. If you think you have the winning ticket, you should sign the back of it, put it in a safe place and contact National Lottery HQ as soon as possible.