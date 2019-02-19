Waterford hotel owner gets behind 24/7 cardiac care campaign

The owner of Waterford Castle Hotel and the Ard Ri Hotel has shown his support for 24/7 cardiac care for the South East.

A ardent support of Health Equality For The South East, Seamus Walsh has placed signage on the roof of the Ard Rí to highlight the need for 24/7 cardiac care for the region.

“Seamus is keen that this iconic hotel, as part of Waterford Castle group, is seen to be supporting the regional campaign,” a spokesperson for Health Equality For The South East said.

