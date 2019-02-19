Waterford roads to close for duathlon

Roads will be closed to facilitate the Waterford Triathlon Club Tramore Duathlon on Saturday (February 23).

The Promenade in Tramore L4345, section from the Riverstown Road roundabout to the car park at the end of the Promenade, and the Estuary Road L4340 from the Promenade to the entrance of the Riverstown Business Park at McCarthy’s Homevalue will be closed from 11am-1pm.

Diversion route

Access to the Promenade via Riverstown Road L4144-11 and Strand Road

L4144-16 or Strand Street L8076.