Crowds will gather for a talk at a Waterford hotel on Wednesday (February 20).

The Barony of Gaultier Historical Society presents a talk titled ‘Women, the vote and Waterford’ by Niamh Crowley at the Woodlands Hotel at 8pm.

The event will mark the 100 anniversary of the achievement of women's suffrage.

Admission is €5 and society members can attend for free.