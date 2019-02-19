Extensive damage: Gardaí investigating burglary at Waterford store

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a Waterford store.

The incident occurred at Gadget Man in Lisduggan Shopping Centre in the early hours of February 5.

Extensive damage was caused to the shutters and glass doors of the premises. It’s understood electronic items including phones were taken in the raid.

No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line.

