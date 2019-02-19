Gardaí renew appeal to find woman missing from Waterford

Gardai have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 54-year-old Mary Ryan, who was last seen at Clonard Park, Waterford on December 15, 2018.

Mary is described as being 5’ 7’’ in height, of slight build and with black hair. The photograph of Mary has blond hair, but it is now dyed black, according to gardaí.

It is not known what clothing Mary was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Mary or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.