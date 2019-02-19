New homeless services centre to open in Waterford city

Waterford City and County Council - in partnership with the HSE/South East Community Healthcare, Focus Ireland and South East Simon Community - are to operate an integrated homeless services centre in Waterford city.

Located at 28 Parnell Street (the former Bank of Ireland branch premises), the agencies will be working as a resource providing a range of support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Waterford initiative follows the success of an integrated and joint approach to delivering and supporting homeless services here in Waterford by the HSE/South East Community Healthcare and Waterford City and County Council. The initiative is an expansion of the multi-agency service being provided currently at Waterside and has an overall objective of improving homeless services in relation to access, quality, service user satisfaction and efficiency.

This initiative augments key objectives for addressing homelessness within the national strategy Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness 2016- 2021. The Waterford Integrated Homeless Services Centre begins operation on February 25 and will be open from 9.30am-12.30pm and 2-4pm each week day (with the exception of Thursday, which start at 10.30am).

“It is a significant venture for the housing authority and we are pleased to be pooling resources at one location with South East Community Healthcare, Focus Ireland Waterford and South East Simon Community to provide a co-ordinated and integrated response to delivering homeless services to people in need of it," said Waterford City and County Council regional homeless lead Sinéad Breathnach.