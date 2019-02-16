South East lotto player wins €1 million

One lucky South East National Lottery player is waking up this morning €1,000,000 richer after scooping the jackpot on last night’s Daily Million draw.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold in the Londis Callan Co-Op in County Kilkenny. This is the third Daily Million jackpot prize of €1,000,000 to be won so far in 2019.

Speaking on selling this ticket, store manager of the Londis Callan Co-Op Stephen Walsh said it’s "great news" for the people of Callan. "The staff have been excitedly spreading the good news this morning, asking everyone who comes through the doors to check their tickets. We are Kilkenny’s biggest town, so we do have a lot of regular customers. But on the other hand, we get a lot of passing trade being a market town, so I wouldn’t have a clue who the new millionaire could be. We are pretty close to the border with Tipperary, so it could be someone from Tipperary, but we do hope that it is a local here in Callan."

The winning Daily Million numbers from last night’s 9pm draw were 10, 11, 17, 29, 30, 31 and the bonus number was 36. Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week, for just €1 per play.