Waterford TD says investment needed for Technological University in south-east

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has called for greater investment in Waterford and Carlow Institutes of Technology to deliver a Technological University for the south-east.

Deputy Cullinane was speaking to a motion he moved in the Dáil calling for a University of international standing.

“The south-east is a region without a University and this has hampered economic growth. The region has operated for decades on an unfair playing field which has resulted in higher levels of unemployment and lower levels of educational attainment," he said.

“It is deeply regrettable that the Technological University application process in the south-east is behind applications in Munster and Dublin. While I understand progress has been made between the institutes in Waterford and Carlow the process needs to progress as quickly as possible."

“It is equally important that the Government sets out the increased levels of additional current and capital expenditure that will be made available to allow Waterford and Carlow transition to a Technological University."

“The south-east needs a University of international standing. It needs to be one that delivers for the region socially and economically. A University for the South East needs to be able to retain students in the region who currently migrate for third level education and attract new graduates to the region," Deputy Cullinane said.

“This will only be possible by increasing the footprint of both campuses and increasing capacity. It is also crucial that the headquarters of the Technological University of the south-east are located in Waterford as the region’s capital city. The Government need to spell out what increased funding will be made available.”