Waterford man's Tinder-style app to help couples create perfect wedding

Waterford-based entrepreneur Justin Kearns has launched Wedding Wallet, a new tech-centric platform aimed at engaged Irish couples and wedding vendors today, Valentine’s Day 2019.

The free platform is the first of its kind in Ireland and supports the 23,000 couples that get married in Ireland every year to avoid financial heartbreak on their wedding day.

In a nutshell, Wedding Wallet is a simple-to-use dashboard that helps engaged couples to budget, plan and pay for their big day all in one place, by connecting them to vendors based on their wedding date, location and budget.

In addition, couples can receive cash gifts over the platform by sharing a private link with friends and family on request.

The ‘cashless wedding’ concept is a growing trend that sees couples favouring secure online payments rather than cash payments. With no cash passing hands, the solution is a comfort to both couples and vendors.

Interestingly Wedding Wallet’s research shows that 94% of Irish hotels prefer not to handle envelopes from guests or keep cash on behalf of couples.

The technology was created by Waterford-based Justin Kearns following his own wedding planning experience in 2017. Kearns is the founder of leading payment solutions platform, Tucr.io, which has managed over €1 million in transactions for businesses and their customers, with almost 50% of these transactions wedding-related.

Kearns says: “The Irish wedding industry, is a fast-growing market that has seen some innovation in the last five years but critically no innovation where online payment is concerned. The typical Irish couple plans their own wedding but as it stands the process of organising such a large and important event is tedious and time-consuming with mistakes often made along the way and budgets often spiralling out of control."

“Getting married is one of the most important moments in a person’s life so it should be a fun, stress-free and manageable experience. The idea behind Wedding Wallet was actually born out of the wedding planning experience my wife Sinead and I had when we got married in 2017."

“The average age of the Irish person getting married is 35 - and so the concept of online payment is second nature to them and is expected by this consumer. With all of this considered, we felt passionately that it was time to provide an innovative solution in response," Justin said.

“We are really proud of the Wedding Wallet product and excited to launch on the most romantic day of the year. We look forward to welcoming Ireland’s wedding engaged couples and vendors to the platform over the coming weeks and months ahead of the 23,000 plus weddings that are set to take place this year alone.”

To use the platform, couples simply sign up to www.weddingwallet.ie on mobile or desktop and along with the help of Wedding Wallet’s guidance, brides and grooms-to-be can create a manageable wedding budget for every element of the big day from the dress to the DJ.

Wedding Wallet’s clever technology connects couples with wedding vendors that are not only within their budget but also

available on the date of their big day, reducing the time it takes to plan the wedding.

Once the couple matches with a vendor, they can communicate directly to ask for more details and receive a quote and when the couple is happy to proceed Wedding Wallet allows them to send the vendor the initial booking deposit, with the remaining amount due being paid in one payment before the big day or by creating a manageable instalment payment plan.

During its three-month trial period in 2018, Wedding Wallet managed €750,000 of wedding budgets and €100,000 of

transactions between couples and vendors.

To sign up to Wedding Wallet for free as a vendor or couple, visit www.weddingwallet.ie or @weddingwallet_ on social media.