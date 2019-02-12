Waterford TD says south-east should be central to Brexit strategy

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson and Waterford TD David Cullinane has launched a document on the need to prepare for every Brexit outcome, adding that serious investment is needed to protect our economy and society.

The document calls for a €2 billion Brexit contingency fund to ease the cost of living for low to middle-income workers, support SMEs and invest in regional airports, ports and public transport. He added that the Ports of Waterford, Rosslare and Shannon-Foynes should be prioritised for investment.



Deputy Cullinane said: “Ireland will be most affected by Brexit apart from Britain – in ways that are out of proportion to anything that may be experienced by the rest of the EU."

“Because of this, it is not possible to apply a contingency plan drawn up to suit France or Germany or Italy and expect it to work for Ireland," he added.

“We need bespoke solutions – our situation demands it. This is the case whether there is a soft or hard Brexit."

“The response that is needed is one that while cognisant of our EU responsibilities, nonetheless addresses the singular problems facing Ireland – namely the threat Brexit poses to exporters, the all-island economy, the Good Friday Agreement, and the border."

“We believe in a dual strategy for dealing with a no-deal Brexit. The first is to mitigate its effects in the short-term through state measures, and second to overcome the disruption through medium to long-term investment in capital and social infrastructure."

“Brexit does not just affect business – it affects communities and people as well. Any Brexit strategy worth its salt needs to reflect and address this reality. This holds whether there is a deal or not."

“Finally, the people of the north must be given a say in their own future – either it is with an isolated and inward-looking Britain or it is with a reunified Ireland. Brexit puts a border poll – a referendum on Irish unity – firmly on the agenda," Cullinane claims.

“There is a need for direct government support for those importers and exporters that trade exclusively with Britain."

“The vast majority of these businesses are small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and as such are lacking the scale of resources to easily change practices that were many years in the making – and to do so before the end of March 2019."

“Sinn Féin believes that a €2bn Brexit stabilisation fund should be established, that rights of workers at risk of a Brexit ‘race to the bottom’ should be strengthened, and that the Irish government must prepare for a referendum on Irish unity following Brexit."

“This should be used to invest in much-need infrastructure, in roads, ports, rails, public transport, housing, health, and education," he continued.

“We need to protect our regions through enhanced capital investment. Regions like the Southeast and Northwest need significant additional capital investment in road, public transport, air and ports infrastructure."

“We need a plan that is directed at the issues facing Ireland, not just those facing the EU. This document is Sinn Féin’s contribution to this process.”