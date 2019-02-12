Election hopeful says uneven surface poses risk at Waterford playground

Sinn Féin local election candidate Conor D. McGuinness has written to Waterford City and County Council in relation to loose and damaged safety mats and tiles at Abbeyside playground.

He has called on the local authority to carry out works to replace these as a matter of urgency.

McGuinness said: “Some of the play surfaces at Abbeyside Playground are uneven and damaged. Many of the safety tiles are loose with large gaps between them which create a trip or sprain hazard for kids."

"These tiles and mats are designed to provide a safe surface for children to play on however in their current state of disrepair they pose a risk."

“I have written to the local authority to request immediate action is taken to address this issue.”