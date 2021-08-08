09/08/2021

Search our Archive

How do I explain the death of loved one to children?

This is how one woman explained bereavement to her children

How do I explain the death of loved one to children?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

“We don't give children enough credit, they deserve to be told the truth”, said Elke Barber, who penned two books on explaining bereavement to children following the loss of her husband Martin.

Martin died suddenly in 2009 aged 34, leaving behind Elke and their two young children Alex then aged three and Olivia who was four days off her first birthday.

“My husband dropped dead out of nowhere” she continued, “I spoke to him in the morning and that was it.”

Martin and Alex were alone on a 'boys weekend' away when he suffered from an unexpected heart attack. He told Alex to get help and the three-year-old ran to find somebody to call an ambulance. Martin sadly died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

“Alex had lots of questions about his dad's death, none of which I knew how to answer but the most important thing was to be honest.”

Elke came up with her own way of how to explain death to her son by getting him to listen to her heart. She said to him; “Can you hear that? When it stops beating, your body doesn’t work anymore. Daddy’s heart has stopped beating and he can never come back.”

She was not prepared for the onslaught of questions which followed or how best to answer them, so she went to find a book to help explain the death to a child. When she went into bookstores, there was no such book and people looked at her with shock when she asked. It was then she knew she would have to write her own.

Elke has since gone on to write “Is Daddy Coming Back in a Minute?” and “What Happened to Daddy's Body” which were originally self-published with the help of crowdfunding in 2012 and 2014 respectively, both books were taken on by Jessica Kingsley Publishing in 2016

Elke is originally from Germany but lives in Scotland with her husband John and they have seven children between them. She said it's really important to listen to children properly, understand that they grieve differently and can take literal meaning from what you say. Also, taking their wishes into consideration is a must.

For more information, check out www.isdaddycomingbackinaminute.com

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media